Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. NN reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 527,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $339.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NN by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.