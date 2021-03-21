Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,299. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

