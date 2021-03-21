Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Equities analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce $500,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $159.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $183.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.41 million, with estimates ranging from $373.42 million to $407.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07).

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIND opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

