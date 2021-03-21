Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

JLL opened at $175.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 89.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

