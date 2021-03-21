Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.77). International Seaways posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

INSW opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $579.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Seaways by 525.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

