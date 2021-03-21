Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Yunji to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Yunji has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

YJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

