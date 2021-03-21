Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report $68.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.52 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.80 million, with estimates ranging from $54.71 million to $147.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $345,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,520 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

