XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $61.78, but opened at $56.37. XPEL shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,135. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,862,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

