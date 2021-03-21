Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $453,381.60

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $453,381.60 and $4,978.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00011937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00461655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00140269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00057387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00707181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

