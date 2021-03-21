Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of CYTK opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,762 shares in the company, valued at $776,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,235. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

