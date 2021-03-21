Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.56. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. 865,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.