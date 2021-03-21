WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

