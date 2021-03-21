Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lifted to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.11.

NYSE WSM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $177.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

