WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $698,433.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006498 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

