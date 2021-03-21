WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $26.25 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. WHALE has a total market cap of $137.54 million and $1.41 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One WHALE token can now be bought for $26.25 or 0.00045575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

