Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $858.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

