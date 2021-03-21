Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
