Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.