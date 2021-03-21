Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $98.70

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.70, but opened at $95.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $99.17, with a volume of 19,739 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

