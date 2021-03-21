West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Financial Contrast

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 10.11% 6.83% 0.57% West Bancorporation 28.60% 15.12% 1.22%

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and West Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 9.32 $18.03 million $0.44 146.61 West Bancorporation $106.99 million 3.98 $28.69 million $1.74 14.84

West Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Live Oak Bancshares and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 1 3.00 West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.14%. West Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.25%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats West Bancorporation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.