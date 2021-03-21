Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $136.31. 469,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

