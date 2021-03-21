Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,258 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 7.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,862,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.24 and its 200 day moving average is $404.55. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

