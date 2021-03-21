Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,513. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $145.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

