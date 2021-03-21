Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSAC. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth $33,713,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,619,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,905,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

