Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. 485,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,608. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $173.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

