Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $463,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.54. 1,177,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

