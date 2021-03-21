Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Cohen & Steers worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $65.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.