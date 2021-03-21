Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,598 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

HOMB opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

