Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 42,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

