Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

