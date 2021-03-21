Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.16 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

AGIO stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

