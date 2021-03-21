Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 50,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,216,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

