Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.