Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.