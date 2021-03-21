Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $484.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.