Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $484,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after buying an additional 1,503,202 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 434,719 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 391,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 244,691 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $65.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

