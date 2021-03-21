Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $308,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $474.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.