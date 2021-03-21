Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IAA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 2,906.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 86.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IAA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

NYSE IAA opened at $55.02 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

