WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $124.22 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.81 or 0.00457468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00142243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.99 or 0.00699647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

