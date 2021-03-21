Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.21

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $8.87 million and $179,009.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00458285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00065134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00142024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00707278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00074237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

