Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

