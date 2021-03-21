VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

VPC Impact Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. VPC Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of VIHAU stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIHAU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter worth $500,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

