Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $648,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $154.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.81. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

