Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.