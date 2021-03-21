Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

SCHW stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

