Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $694,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.