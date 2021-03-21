Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $906,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

