Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $610,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 100.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 115.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 561.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $266.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.09 and a 200 day moving average of $230.13. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.