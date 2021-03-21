Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,136 VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.