VolitionRx (VNRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

VNRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

