Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.52

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 157.52 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 133.76 ($1.75), with a volume of 82722827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.12 ($1.78).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

The stock has a market cap of £37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

